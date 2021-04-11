NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An intense police search is underway Sunday for the person who shot a 12-year-old in the chest in Brooklyn last night.
The boy remains hospitalized after he was shot while walking down a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.READ MORE: Commuter Alert: Toll Hikes Take Effect At MTA Bridges & Tunnels
Gunfire rang out as two groups were fighting near Malcolm X Boulevard and Madison Street. Police believe the shots came from a dark colored car.
It’s unclear if the boy was a bystander, or if he was targeted. But when he realized he was shot, the boy ran into a liquor store to ask for help, sources told CBS2.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Hit Officer In Face During Attempted Arrest Near Washington Square Park
The owner of the store called 911. An ambulance arrived and officers surrounded the store, trying to recover shell casings.
The boy is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: New York Weather: CBS2’s 4/11 Sunday Morning Forecast
CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.