NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Brooklyn were searching Sunday for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian.
The crash happened Saturday morning in Williamsburg. According to police, a 2005 Honda Odyssey struck 52-year-old Angel Aguilar-Duran around 8 a.m. about a block east of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
The driver of the Honda fled, police said.
Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital with head and body injuries and was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
