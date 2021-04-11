NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ash continues to fill the sky on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent after a volcano started erupting Friday.
Many homes are without water or electricity as more volcanic activity is expected.READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Officer In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By Suspect Following Crash
Sunday, leaders of the Caribbean community in Brooklyn announced local organizations will be providing help for the people of St. Vincent.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Shot In Brooklyn Remains Hospitalized, Police Searching For Gunman
“We are asking Brooklynites to step up to help the people of St. Vincent during this time … and by communicating with the consulate general’s office as well as the on-the-ground organizations, we can ensure that the men and women of St. Vincent will receive the necessary support that they need,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.MORE NEWS: Sanitation Worker Dies After Being Struck By Car In Brooklyn, Police Searching For Driver
Non-perishable food, blankets, bottled water and emergency medical supplies are being collected at Brooklyn Borough Hall.