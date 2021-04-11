NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a push Sunday to help with the rise in mental health problems stemming from the pandemic.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the COVID relief bill included $5 billion to help those struggling. He’s calling on the federal government to release that money right away.
“The bottom line is this can’t wait. This has been a silent, silent, stealth illness, mental illness, that has dramatically increased with COVID, and if we let it fester, if we do nothing about it, it will get worse, and it will take our society a lot longer to get back to normal,” Schumer said.
The senator says the majority of the federal grants will go to providers who prevent and treat substance abuse and deliver mental health services.