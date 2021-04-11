NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Toll hikes took effect Sunday at all MTA crossings in New York City.
E-ZPass rates rise to $6.55 on the Robert F. Kennedy, Throgs Neck, Verrazzano-Narrows, and Bronx-Whitestone bridges, and at the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Hit Officer In Face During Attempted Arrest Near Washington Square Park
Tolls-by-Mail jump to $10.17 at the most expensive crossings.
The new E-ZPass rate on the Henry Hudson Bridge is $3.00. Toll-by-Mail is $7.50.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Shot In Brooklyn Remains Hospitalized, Police Searching For Gunman
E-ZPass rates on the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges is now $2.45. Toll-by-Mail is $5.09.
Another change means drivers whose E-ZPass is not properly mounted – and does not scan – will no longer be charged the lowest rate when the MTA confirms their account.MORE NEWS: New York Weather: CBS2’s 4/11 Sunday Morning Forecast
Instead, they’ll have to pay a mid-tier rate, which tops out at $8.36.