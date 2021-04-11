By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! It's a gray and cool start across the region and that will be the trend of the day. Expect showers developing this morning and continuing through this afternoon.
Temps will be kept down due to clouds, rain, and northeast breezes, with many spots stuck in the upper 50s. As for the rain, some showers could be heavy, even with a chance for gusty thunderstorms!
Monday starts off the work week with a few lingering showers and even cooler temps in the mid 50s, before we dry out and warm up a bit on Tuesday.