By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a cool and rainy finish to the weekend – polar opposite of the balmy sunshine yesterday! Expect the risk for rain – and even some rumbles – through the night with temps bottoming out in the mid 40s.
It'll be a damp start to the work week tomorrow with clouds and showers dominating. Northeast winds, clouds, and rain will combine to keep temps only in the low 50s… and rain could be heavy at times, so keep the umbrella handy!
Things start off wet on Tuesday but we will get some drying and clearing in the afternoon, but it'll still be on the cool side with temps only in the mid 50s.