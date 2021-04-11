NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s largest school district will resume in-person learning Monday.
Students in Newark have been remote learning for more than a year.
Newark will operate on a hybrid model with students spending three days at home and two days in the classroom.
Students and staff will have to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Anyone entering any school facilities or district grounds will undergo symptoms screening, a temperature check, footwear sanitizing and hand washing/sanitizing.
Desks will be arranged to maintain social distancing and three-sided clear desk paritions will also be used.
Additionally, water fountains will be turned off.