NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An officer was attacked while making an arrest near Washington Square Park this weekend, the NYPD said.
According to investigators, the suspect resisted arrest then hit an officer in the face, causing a cut inside the officer's mouth and on his hand.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect intervened while officers were in the process of stopping someone else for an alleged violation.
It's unclear why the suspect got involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.