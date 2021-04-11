NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A health alert has been issued for raw ground turkey products due to salmonella concerns.
Health officials say the products may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued an alert for the following products:
- 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
Anyone who purchased any of these products is urged to throw them away or return them.
Health officials believe the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase, so a recall was not issued.
The FSIS says one person who contracted Salmonella Hadar had eaten ground turkey from Plainville Brands, and an intact, unopened package of that ground turkey from the patient's home tested positive for Salmonella Hadar.
For more information, visit www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/fsis-issues-public-health-alert-raw-ground-turkey-products-linked-salmonella-hadar.