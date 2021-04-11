NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the Bronx.
It happened on March 22 at an apartment near Van Buren and Morris Park avenues in the Van Nest section.
Police say the two knocked on the victim's door and forced their way inside.
They allegedly threatened the 53-year-old resident with a knife and stole $2,000.
Sources say the robbery appears to be targeted.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.