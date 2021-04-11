CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual accused of damaging a police vehicle.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday inside Washington Square Park.

Police say the individual used an unknown instrument to puncture the front passenger tire of a parked police vehicle.

Police are trying to identify an individual accused of damaging a police vehicle inside Washington Square Park on April 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

