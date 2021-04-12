NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brand new vaccination site just opened for members of the Broadway, film and television communities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says it’s another step towards the arts returning to New York CIty.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes, the TKTS booth in Times Square would ordinarily have lines at all hours, but it has been 13 months without Broadway.

Performers gave New Yorkers a taste of what the city has been missing Monday.

“This is the first live performance I’ve seen in a year and a half. So I’m emotional today,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda was on hand in Times Square with de Blasio to announce a step forward in bringing back the Great White Way. They toured and touted the opening of a brand new COVID vaccination site, specifically for Broadway, film and television workers.

“If you worked on Broadway, you work off Broadway, you work in the theater, you worked in the wardrobe department, if you were a stage manager, if you were a front of house staff, you were an usher, you are welcome to this incredible facility,” Miranda said.

“One place where the community knows it can go and be guaranteed they will get a vaccine,” de Blasio said. “The show must go on and here in New York City, the show is going on again.”

Film and television has started up again, but Broadway has remained shut down for the last 13 months and is not expected to return until at least September. The theaters, government officials and unions need to work out a reopening plan that’s not only safe, but financially feasible.

Musician Emily Pecoraro is eager to get back, but knows it will take time.

“I think it’s going as fast as it can,” she said. “Everyone has to just keep doing their best and plugging along.”

Broadway producer Holly-Anne Devlin helped organize Monday’s performance in Times Square, and others.

“We’ve done many of these events outdoors to show people we matter and that we need to be put back to work as soon as possible,” Devlin said.