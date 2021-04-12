NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State continues to make progress in the effort to vaccinate residents, with nearly 1 in 4 New Yorkers now fully vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

About 24% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and about 37% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, over 189,000 shots have been administered across the state, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past week.

Officials say New York’s biggest shipment of COVID vaccine doses to date is expected to finish arriving Sunday.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have dropped to the lowest numbers since Dec. 2.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.27%.

COVID VACCINE

New York City’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 3.58%, the lowest since Dec. 1.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says over 5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the city. He hopes to have a total of 5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated by June.

All New Yorkers over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.