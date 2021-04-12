NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver who struck a woman this morning in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened shortly after 6 a.m. near West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police said the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries to her torso.
Investigators say they're searching for a black sedan that left the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.