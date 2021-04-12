Developing News2-Year-Old Shot In Newark Survives Emergency Surgery, Family Says
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases on the rise in younger people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making a push to get college students vaccinated by sending vaccines directly to campuses.

SUNY and CUNY schools will lead the initiative, Cuomo said.

“We’re inviting all colleges to participate. You will get an allocation from the state and you can vaccinate your students on the campus, in the school, before we get to the summer break,” Cuomo said.

The announcement comes as New York expanded vaccine eligibility to all 16 and older.

Some students at Suffolk Community College got their shots Monday.

