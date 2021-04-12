By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everyone! You'll wanna make sure you grab the umbrella as you head out the door, as we're expecting another wet day.
It'll be on the chilly and breezy side too with temps for many folks stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s… falling well short of where we should be a few weeks into spring.
Showers will be likely throughout the day, and some could even produce thunderstorms and heavy rain… so be careful out on the roads!
Things start off wet on Tuesday but we will get some drying and clearing in the afternoon, but it’ll still be on the cool side with temps only in the mid 50s.