NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s largest school district reopens for in-person learning Monday, as the spread of COVID-19 slows in the state.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, students haven’t set foot in Newark public schools for more than a year.

Last week, Mayor Ras Baraka spoke about the reopening plan on a Facebook Live.

“It is incredible the work that Newark public schools have done to get our kids and faculty ready for school,” he said.

Baraka said schools will operate on a hybrid model, with students spending three days at home and two days in the classroom.

Fewer than 40% of parents decided to send their kids back to school.

“They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym… They have a separate room for kids who may have a fever, and a separate room for kids who they have identified as COVID-positive,” said Baraka.

School officials say there will be tight protocols.

All students and staff must wear face coverings at all times and practice social distancing. Desks will be spaced out six feet apart with three-sided clear partitions, and water fountains will be turned off.

“You get your temperature checked, you sanitize your hands, you sanitize your feet. They’ve got sanitation stations in every classroom,” Baraka said. “Every Wednesday, shut the school down and do deep cleaning in the school. And they’re doing pool testing.”

COVID VACCINE

In Essex County, 334 new COVID cases have been reported, and nearly 158,000 people are vaccinated.

This comes as New Jersey reports a drop in transmission to less than 1 at .96%, and more than two million people are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, students in Westchester County’s largest school district also return to in-person learning Monday.

After months of remote classes, students in Yonkers will begin a four-day in-person school week. Parents and students can still opt for fully remote learning, but have the option to return to the classroom.

Also Monday, new guidelines go into effect in New York City to determine when schools should close because of coronavirus cases. Schools will only close if four or more unrelated cases can be tracked back to the school.