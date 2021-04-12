NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a 61-year-old man in the face on a subway platform in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. back on March 28 at the Bay Ridge Avenue station in Bay Ridge.
Police said the men got into an argument on the southbound R train platform, and the suspect punched the victim in the face.
The 61-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for pain to his neck and head.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.