NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CBS show “The Talk” returned to the air Monday afternoon for the first time since former co-host Sharon Osbourne left the show.
"The Talk" was off the air since March 10, the day Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into a heated discussion about race.
Underwood said Osbourne reached out to her later to apologize via text. Underwood said the two have not spoken because she did not want to interfere with an internal investigation by CBS.
“People have asked me, if you see Sharon, what would you do? First of all, if she greeted me warmly and sincerely, I would give her that because we’ve been on this show together for 10 years,” Underwood said on Monday’s show. “So, I want people to understand, when you’re friends with somebody, you stay friends.”
During the show's hiatus, CBS said it provided workshops and listening sessions on cultural awareness and diversity for all hosts and staff.
The company said it’s committed to improving an inclusive workplace.