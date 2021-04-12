NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old was shot in the hand on the Upper East Side Monday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at 78th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Sources say the shooting may have been accidental, and that it may have happened while the victim and shooter – a friend – were playing with a gun.
The victim is expected to survive.
Police are still searching for the shooter, and the gun.