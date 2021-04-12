NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old was shot in the hand on the Upper East Side Monday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at 78th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Monday afternoon, police arrested 18-year-old Colin Radigan. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
Sources say Radigan and several friends were on the rooftop at the time. Radigan was allegedly holding the weapon, when it accidentally discharged, hitting the victim, his 19-year-old friend, in the hand.
The weapon has been recovered.