NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a 22-year-old woman in the face on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. back on March 28 in Crown Heights.

Police said the man and woman started arguing aboard a southbound 4 train approaching the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights station.

That’s when he allegedly punched her in the face, causing pain and swelling under her right eye.

Police said the suspect got off the train at the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights station.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

