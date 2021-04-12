Breaking News2-Year-Old Child Shot In Newark
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Remote Learning, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester’s largest school district took a big step on the road to reopening Monday.

Students in Yonkers returned to class for a four day week of in-person learning.

READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Shot In Newark

There are temperature checks at the door, clear plastic barriers, and everyone must maintain a social distance.

School buses are operating at 50% capacity.

COVID VACCINE

READ MORE: Teen Shot In The Hand On Upper East Side Monday Morning

Parents CBS2 spoke with say they are happy to see their children back in class, but safety is still top of mind.

“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m cautious. Got to find a way to get back to reality,” said parent Maribel Valentin.

“What’s important is that children get to interact with each other, the process of the classroom teacher providing instruction. Technology will never take that away,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada.

Quezada says about 75% of students have opted to return to in-person learning.

MORE NEWS: Met Gala Making Its Comeback In September

Others still have the option of staying fully remote.

CBSNewYork Team