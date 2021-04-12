YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester’s largest school district took a big step on the road to reopening Monday.
Students in Yonkers returned to class for a four day week of in-person learning.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Shot In Newark
There are temperature checks at the door, clear plastic barriers, and everyone must maintain a social distance.
School buses are operating at 50% capacity.
COVID VACCINEREAD MORE: Teen Shot In The Hand On Upper East Side Monday Morning
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Parents CBS2 spoke with say they are happy to see their children back in class, but safety is still top of mind.
“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m cautious. Got to find a way to get back to reality,” said parent Maribel Valentin.
“What’s important is that children get to interact with each other, the process of the classroom teacher providing instruction. Technology will never take that away,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada.
Quezada says about 75% of students have opted to return to in-person learning.MORE NEWS: Met Gala Making Its Comeback In September
Others still have the option of staying fully remote.