BRANFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead after getting into shootout with police and barricading himself inside a building in Branford on Tuesday, officials say.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill just after noon.
Police say the officers were met with heavy gunfire from the upper floor of a business and apartment building.
"It sounded like grenades going off. It was silence, shouting, shots, just an endless cycle," witness Jacob Oslin said.
Police say one person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 7:15 p.m., police said the gunman had been found dead inside the building.
Further details have not yet been released.