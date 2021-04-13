BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A former official in Bridgeport, Connecticut will be sentenced today in a corruption scheme over the hiring of the city’s former police chief.
Former Chief Armando Perez was given a one-year prison term in the case Monday.
Perez and the city's former acting personnel director David Dunn pleaded guilty last year to defrauding the city and lying to the FBI.
Prosecutors say Dunn provided Perez with questions to the police chief exam in advance.
Perez also had two officers take the written portion of the test for him.
The two will have to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution to the city.