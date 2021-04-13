NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A CBS2 news vehicle was stolen while our crews were at work in Midtown on Tuesday.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on 50th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Punches Man, Woman At Brooklyn Convenience Store, Steals Their Car Keys
Surveillance video shows a man talking with one of our photographers.
He then walks across the street, appearing to leave, before heading back towards the truck, hopping in and taking off.
The suspect sideswiped a taxi at 50th and Fifth Avenue.READ MORE: New York Woman Indicted In Connection To Fire That Injured 4 Firefighters, Displaced 60 Residents
The vehicle was eventually found in the Bronx on 138th Street and Cypress Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
NYPD officers found the 24-year-old suspect and took him into custody.
Grand larceny charges are pending.MORE NEWS: Lincoln Center Transforming Iconic Josie Robertson Plaza Into Green Space
Thankfully, no one was injured, including our crews.