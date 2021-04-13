NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Health has released a new report on COVID-19 variants in the city.
The agency has identified multiple variants of interest and concern, notably B.1.1.7., the variant originally found in the United Kingdom, and B.1.526, the new variant that emerged in New York.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots
Both variants are present in all five boroughs.
The New York variant is slightly more common in the Bronx and parts of Queens.READ MORE: Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Forces Pivot In Vaccine Distribution Plan
The UK variant cases are more common in southern Brooklyn, eastern Queens and Staten Island.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are signs of increased transmissibility in both variants.
The P.1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil, has also been detected in the city, but health officials it is currently low in prevalence.MORE NEWS: FDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine After Rare Blood Clots Reported
To view the full report, click here.