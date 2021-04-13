CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new mural in the Bronx pays tribute to rapper DMX.

Artist Efren Andaluz painted the mural outside a family-owned Dominican restaurant on Holland and Burke avenues in the Olinville section.

Andaluz says DMX was the “voice of his childhood.”

He says he wanted to paint a mural of the rapper the moment he found out he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains earlier this month.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died a week later from cardiac arrest.

