NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new mural in the Bronx pays tribute to rapper DMX.
Artist Efren Andaluz painted the mural outside a family-owned Dominican restaurant on Holland and Burke avenues in the Olinville section.
Andaluz says DMX was the “voice of his childhood.”
He says he wanted to paint a mural of the rapper the moment he found out he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains earlier this month.
DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died a week later from cardiac arrest.