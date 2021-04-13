UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a pivot Tuesday by many who are distributing vaccines across our region, moving from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to others after the pause recommended by the CDC and FDA.

Officials emphasized the tiny number of cases being investigated – just six out of 6.8 million shots given.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, residents like Pattie Van Dyke, just vaccinated at the Nassau Coliseum, scheduled for the one-and-done J&J shot, but received an email informing them of a switch.

“I would have preferred the one shot but for safety purposes this is the better way to go,” Van Dyke said.

Recipients were glad alternative Moderna shots were quickly substituted.

“I’m relieved that they actually changed it,” said Hempstead resident Toya White. “I’d rather go with something proven and not questionable.”

Nassau officials say, because of supply issues, less than 2% of the 600,000 vaccines administered by the county have been J&J, but it’s a “setback.”

“The reason we wanted to use Johnson & Johnson is because it’s so much easier to get folks who are homebound with just that one dose,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

But officials welcome the review of the unusual blood clots in six women who received the vaccine to see if it’s outside the normal rates of the rare condition.

“It’s literally less than one in a million. So I think the first thing we all need to realize is this should bring comfort in the sense it shows the protections we have in place when we roll out new vaccines,” said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein.

The pause grounded the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile. They’ll pivot, for now, to Pfizer.

“It will be logistically more challenging because we are going to have to come back 21 days later,” said Joe Calderone of Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Nearly 300 shots were cancelled at Westbury Pharmacy.

“It’s one and done. You don’t have to come back, so that was really an advantage to everybody,” said pharmacist Kim Keirnan.

Now there’s concern of more vaccine hesitancy. The tide was turning, says Westbury’s Bishop Lionel Harvey.

“I think erring on the side of caution will really help us here, and we will do the talking to people as continue to emphasize the science and hopefully this will not shift people in a negative way,” Harvey said.

But officials say they are not throwing away their several day supply of the J&J vaccine. It can sit up to 30 days and will not go to waste – if and when the pause is lifted.

The head of the FDA says she expects it to be a matter of days for this pause.