NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In-person graduations are back on for the Class of 2021 in New York State.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday ceremonies will be allowed to resume starting in May.
"We're once again approaching the end of the academic year which means we need strict rules in place to ensure commencement ceremonies are done safely in the context of the ongoing pandemic," the governor said in a statement. "With more people getting vaccinated every day, we are so close to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to continue being vigilant and I am urging everyone to celebrate smart."
There will be limits on capacity and vaccination or testing requirements.
The pandemic halted most graduations last spring.