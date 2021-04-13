BREAKINGJohnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Throughout Tri-State Area Following Federal Guidance
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations have been suspended throughout the Tri-State Area, following new federal guidance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint statement earlier in the morning saying they are investigating six cases of women reporting blood clots in the days after receiving the vaccine. Some 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given, including 234,000 in New York City.

The agencies recommended a “pause” while they investigate the cases and “their potential significance.”

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” their statement read in part. “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the state would follow the new guidance and suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccinations “out of an abundance of caution.”

“All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine,” he added.

In New Jersey, health officials said they will also “cancel or put on hold appointments for the J&J vaccine until further notice.”

“For individuals scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine, the Department will work with all vaccination sites to make arrangements for the administration of an alternative two-dose vaccine,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “We will work with all sites, as needed, to reschedule vaccination appointments.”

Connecticut swiftly followed suit, announcing it will “await the results of the investigation before proceeding with further use of the J&J vaccine.”

“DPH has informed vaccine providers that were planning to hold clinics using J&J today and in the coming days to delay these clinics or offer an alternative vaccine if they have alternative vaccines available,” the Department of Public Health added.

