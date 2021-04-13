NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations have been suspended throughout the Tri-State Area, following new federal guidance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint statement earlier in the morning saying they are investigating six cases of women reporting blood clots in the days after receiving the vaccine. Some 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given, including 234,000 in New York City.

The agencies recommended a “pause” while they investigate the cases and “their potential significance.”

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” their statement read in part. “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Statement from NYS Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine: pic.twitter.com/Y6hknncy1G — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2021

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the state would follow the new guidance and suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccinations “out of an abundance of caution.”

“All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine,” he added.

IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment TODAY at a State-run mass vaccination site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead. You do NOT need to cancel your appointment. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2021

In New Jersey, health officials said they will also “cancel or put on hold appointments for the J&J vaccine until further notice.”

“For individuals scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine, the Department will work with all vaccination sites to make arrangements for the administration of an alternative two-dose vaccine,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “We will work with all sites, as needed, to reschedule vaccination appointments.”

Out of an abundance of caution and following the guidance of the CDC and FDA, the New Jersey Department of Health this morning paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine across all vaccination sites in the state. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) April 13, 2021

Connecticut swiftly followed suit, announcing it will “await the results of the investigation before proceeding with further use of the J&J vaccine.”

“DPH has informed vaccine providers that were planning to hold clinics using J&J today and in the coming days to delay these clinics or offer an alternative vaccine if they have alternative vaccines available,” the Department of Public Health added.

Statement from @CTDPH on this morning’s announcement from the CDC and FDA that it is recommending that all states pause administering the J&J COVID-19 vaccine ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rjxyof5HBT — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 13, 2021

COVID VACCINE

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.