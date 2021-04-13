Today’s a much better day: mostly to partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s… 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday.
No issues tonight… clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s and isolated 30s across our suburbs.
Clouds increase tomorrow with a low-end chance (30%) of showers in the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers will get better organized tomorrow night; a chilly on and off rain in expected Thursday into Thursday night with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well north. When all is said and done, .5 – 2.0″ of rainfall is expected with some nuisance flooding possible.