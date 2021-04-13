BREAKINGFDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine After Rare Blood Clots Reported
Today’s a much better day: mostly to partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s… 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday.

(Credit: CBS2)

No issues tonight… clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s and isolated 30s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds increase tomorrow with a low-end chance (30%) of showers in the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will get better organized tomorrow night; a chilly on and off rain in expected Thursday into Thursday night with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well north. When all is said and done, .5 – 2.0″ of rainfall is expected with some nuisance flooding possible.

