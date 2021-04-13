By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect a dreary night to clear sometime in the morning hours Tuesday.
Temps will start off in the 40s around much of the Tri-state, so a warm jacket is a good choice early on.
By the afternoon, the sun should return in greater strength, and temps climb into the low 60s. NYC's PM high: 61.
Wednesday is another OK day. Temps remain in the 60s and skies remain partly cloudy.
MORE NEWS: Hundreds Gather At Police Dept. In Minneapolis Suburb For 2nd Night Of Daunte Wright Protests
We then watch for the potential for some heavy rain Thursday into Friday. 1-3 inches are possible in the latest model runs. Stay tuned to all the changes this week!