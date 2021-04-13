BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County officials released details about the quick response that saved a police officer’s life.
Police say officer Christopher Racioppo was stabbed during a struggle with 25-year-old Joseph Nunez Saturday night.
Officers attempted to stop Nunez for allegedly driving erratically and without headlights in Patchogue.
After crashing into another car, police say Nunez stabbed Racioppo in the leg.
Monday, Racioppo’s sergeant discussed the crucial response from fellow officers, and a Marine who lived near the scene.
"I grabbed his right side, Officer Jarret Hanwright took his left side, and the Marine took his legs. We rushed him full speed to a police vehicle that was some distance away, and at one point in the vehicle we thought we lost Officer Racioppo," said Sgt. Frank Sanmartino.
Racioppo remains in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.