PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New York City woman has been indicted in connection to a fire in Paterson, New Jersey, that left several firefighters injured and dozens of people without a place to live.
It happened on Aug. 3, 2020, at a building on Cianci Street.
According to the Passaic County prosecutor's office, 38-year-old Yanit Valdez, of New York City, lit paper towels on fire after getting into an argument with a resident inside an apartment. Officials say the flames then spread to a couch, resulting in a fire that spread to multiple residences.
Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling the blaze, and 60 residents were displaced.
Valdez is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson and aggravated assault.