NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former New York City police officer is expected to plead guilty Friday in a murder-for-hire plot.
Valerie Cincinelli is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter in 2019.READ MORE: FDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine After Rare Blood Clots Reported
Her case was reassigned to a new judge after the death of Judge Sandra Feuerstein, who was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk last Friday in Boca Raton, Florida.READ MORE: Group Marches Across Manhattan Bridge To Protest Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright In Minnesota
The driver, Natasia Snape, was charged with vehicular homicide.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Gather At Police Dept. In Minneapolis Suburb For 2nd Night Of Daunte Wright Protests
Police said the 23-year-old appeared to be having convulsions and told medics she was “Harry Potter.” Officers found the synthetic drug commonly known as “bath salts” in her purse.