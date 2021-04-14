NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– Police are investigating what may have been another case of anti-Asian harassment in Manhattan.
It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Avenue and 57th Street on the East Side.READ MORE: Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison, AP Reports
A 25-year-old woman told police a man approached her, made anti-Asian statements and tried to hit her with a closed fist.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots
He took off, and she was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Little Girl Seen Wandering Alone On Long Island
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.