NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a teenage girl was punched in the face and robbed in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on March 22.READ MORE: New Jersey Ranked 48th In List Of Best States In The U.S.
Police say a man approached a 17-year-old girl at the corner of Lafayette and Bedford avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant and demanded her wallet.
He then allegedly punched the girl in the face, grabbed her wallet and ran off.READ MORE: $94 Million Project To Rebuild Hinchliffe Stadium In Paterson Now Underway
According to police, the wallet contained $100, the victim’s school ID and two MetroCards.
The victim was not seriously injured.MORE NEWS: Authorities: New York Woman Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted In New Jersey
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.