By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a teenage girl was punched in the face and robbed in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on March 22.

Police say a teenage girl was punched in the face and robbed in Brooklyn on March 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say a man approached a 17-year-old girl at the corner of Lafayette and Bedford avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant and demanded her wallet.

He then allegedly punched the girl in the face, grabbed her wallet and ran off.

According to police, the wallet contained $100, the victim’s school ID and two MetroCards.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

