ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire claimed the lives of two horses at Belmont Park on Tuesday.

The New York Racing Association says it responded to a barn fire just after 6 p.m.

The Elmont Fire Department responded in minutes to extinguish the flames.

Fifty-eight horses were safely evacuated.

Three workers suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

