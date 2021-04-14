ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire claimed the lives of two horses at Belmont Park on Tuesday.
The New York Racing Association says it responded to a barn fire just after 6 p.m.
The Elmont Fire Department responded in minutes to extinguish the flames.
Fifty-eight horses were safely evacuated.
Three workers suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.