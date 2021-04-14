NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a brazen shootout caught on video in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on March 23 near Third Avenue and East 161st Street.
Surveillance video shows one gunman open fire on two other men, who return fire while ducking behind a parked SUV.
The bullets damaged an apartment window and a Mercedes Benz, which was unoccupied at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Police said one of the suspects was seen heading east on East 161st Street in a silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.