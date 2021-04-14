NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a pair of burglars have been breaking into businesses in the Bronx, stealing alcohol, candy and cash.
The suspects first struck on March 17, then three times in one morning a week later, police say.
In the first incident, police said one man forced his way into Monte’s Brick Oven restaurant on Alexander Avenue through a window, while the other acted as a lookout. They made off with $60 worth of Hennessy and $300 in cash and fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.
Then a week later, the suspects allegedly threw a brick through the front door of Rely on Us Car Service on Jackson Avenue. They ran into an employee inside and left empty handed.
Just under two hours later, police said they broke into Good Time Deli and Grill on Alexander Avenue and stole $48 in Peanut M&M’s, $450 in cash and a cash register worth $750.
Approximately seven minutes later, the suspects allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Beatstro restaurant on Alexander Avenue and stole $110 in D'Usse and Hennessy and $200 in cash.
Police continue to search for the suspects, who were last seen in the silver four-door sedan. Anyone with information about them or their crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.