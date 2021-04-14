ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a little girl seen wandering on Long Island.
She is believed to be seven or eight years old.
Police started receiving 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was spotted walking barefoot at a gas station on Nassau Road and Greenwich Avenue in Roosevelt.
They also received reports she was seen walking across the bridge on the Southern State Parkway, and then entered a wooded area at Nassau Road.
Police say they have not received any reports of a missing child, so they aren't sure who the girl is.
Anyone with information is asked to call the First Precinct Detectives or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.