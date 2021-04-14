By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!
Expect a calm and quiet night as high pressure holds strong for another day. Temps only drop to 50 degrees in NYC but expect colder conditions in the suburbs.
A sunny start to Wednesday is followed by a partly sunny afternoon and temps will be mild! The future models are nodding at widespread 70s around the area, but some scattered activity is possible after 2 p.m.
Heavy rain is still on track for Thursday into Friday morning. The models have shifted much of the heaviest rain just north and east of the last runs that had the bulk precip. over New Jersey. Half an inch to 1.5″ are expected.
It will also be cold enough for some accumulating snow late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the storm exits. Trace – 2″ is possible.
Have a good one!