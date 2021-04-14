NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new effort to take better care of seniors in New York City.
Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a five year "Community Care Plan."
The $50 million initiative focuses on expanding equitable access to senior services. It calls for 25 new senior centers in underserved neighborhoods, and includes funding for senior transportation services and shopping assistance.READ MORE: Roofing Students Help Build Home For New Jersey Family In Need
"We've got to do a lot more for our seniors, now and for the future, and we have to reach them in new ways. There are lots of communities where there is just not enough support available for our seniors," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The plan also calls for expanding home care assistance and home meal deliveries.