(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets are looking to jump-start their rebuild after bottoming out to a 2-14 record in 2020. They jettisoned head coach Adam Gase, traded former third overall pick Sam Darnold to Carolina, and have made a number of new signings. The team’s biggest move, they hope, was naming Robert Saleh the new head coach for the franchise and hopefully the last new head coach for years to come.

For one of the team’s new signings, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, Saleh is just what the team needs to turnaround what has been an extended tough stretch.

“I got a good eye for leaders of men and I feel like that’s what we got in Robert Saleh. We’re going to come in here and work hard. It’s not going to be easy to essentially turn around an organization that, let’s just be completely honest, hasn’t won a lot of games in awhile,” Rankins said. “That’s just the nature of what it is but, when you have somebody at the helm who demands excellence and you bring in guys who demand excellence, I think that has trickle down effects on the rest of the roster. I’ll do nothing but relay that to the rest of the d-line room and defense and we’ll get that thing rolling. The offense will get it rolling and we’ll be able to turn this thing around. It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to take some time but I saw an opportunity to do something special here and that’s what I intend to do.”

The 27-year-old Rankins joins the Jets following five years with the New Orleans Saints with whom he compiled 25 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits while playing on the interior of the defensive line. He also experienced plenty of winning during that time as well with New Orleans putting together a 56-24 record over those five seasons. He’s joining a Jets defense that also added veteran defensive end Vinny Curry.

With the team holding the number two overall pick in the draft and almost certainly selecting a quarterback, the hope is that the defense will be solid enough to give the rookie QB time to grow. With veterans like Curry and Rankins in the fold, playing under Saleh who’s defensive acumen showed as 49ers defensive coordinator over the last four years, that hope may just turn into reality.