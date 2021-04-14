UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials say a New York woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in New Jersey.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says a 26-year-old woman was sleeping in a car that had been parked and left running in the midtown area of Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.
An unknown man allegedly got in the car while she was asleep and drove to the downtown area of North Bergen.
Officials say the victim woke up to find the man sexually assaulting her. He then got out of the car and ran off.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1234.