CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)COVID hospitalizations in the Tri-State Area are now at their lowest point in four months.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says hospitalizations have dropped just before 4,000 for the first time since Dec. 1.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says over 2,200 patients are now hospitalized for COVID. That’s well below a recent high of 3,873 in December.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont reports 505 people are now hospitalized with COVID. That’s less than half the number reported on Dec. 21.

CBSNewYork Team