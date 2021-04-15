NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s good news for qualified New Yorkers looking to get vaccinated.

The challenge to secure COVID vaccine appointments is apparently easing up as thousands of spots become available.

If you tried getting a vaccine appointment in March, you likely can relate to the frustration of countless people who tried for hours, sometimes days, trying to secure a spot.

Now, it’s taking merely minutes and there are plenty of options, but the fact that the appointments aren’t being filled quickly has some people and local leaders concerned.

Thursday, City Councilman Mark Levine tweeted that there were thousands of appointments still available at the Javits Center.

He wrote, “This is the most popular vaccination center in NYC. Until now [appointments] have often gone in minutes. This is a deeply worrying development.”

He went on to say, “Our challenge is no longer managing the crush of demand. It’s bringing [vaccines] to people who need it, and building trust in this life-saving solution.”

Many people responded, expressing concern that perhaps there’s an increase in vaccine hesitancy after the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, say the city has been getting more robust supplies of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and their increased availability is no reason for alarm.

“Vaccine supply is kind of a week-by-week thing, but we, we have seen that times, including recently, some increases in Moderna and Pfizer, and that’s helpful, particularly with the J&J vaccine on hold right now,” de Blasio said. “You can go online and get an appointment anytime, that’s the ideal. That’s fantastic. Definitely seeing a decline in hesitancy … We think there’s a whole ‘nother wave of people we can now get to.”

“There’s now a longer window … before they get filled, and that’s very important, actually, to ensure that we are reaching the people that we want to reach from with respect to vaccination,” Chokshi said.

Now that there are so many appointments available, the city says it will be working on their outreach efforts to make sure that everyone who needs to be vaccinated is vaccinated.