NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested a man accused of harassing a woman in Manhattan and making anti-Asian remarks.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Negroni, of the Bronx, targeted a 25-year-old woman in Sutton Place on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman told police the suspect approached her and made hateful comments.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Making Anti-Asian Statements Before Trying To Hit Woman In Manhattan
He then allegedly tried to hit her before running away.
Negroni has been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.