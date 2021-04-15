CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Anti-Asian, Crime, Hate Crime, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested a man accused of harassing a woman in Manhattan and making anti-Asian remarks.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Negroni, of the Bronx, targeted a 25-year-old woman in Sutton Place on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman told police the suspect approached her and made hateful comments.

He then allegedly tried to hit her before running away.

Negroni has been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

